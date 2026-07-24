Knox has partnered with Microsoft on secure government access to commercial software

The partnership targets a 90-day path to production-ready federal cloud environments

The 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29 will explore AI, cloud infrastructure and more

Knox Systems and Microsoft have partnered to give commercial software companies a faster, more secure path to deploying their products on Microsoft Azure Government Cloud for federal government customers.

As agencies work to modernize infrastructure and expand secure cloud adoption, government and industry leaders will gather at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29 to discuss artificial intelligence, cloud and compute infrastructure, cybersecurity and enterprisewide programs shaping the federal landscape. Save your spot now!

How Will the Partnership Support Agencies?

The collaboration is designed to reduce the barriers that have kept federal agencies from accessing commercial technology already in use across the private sector, as demand for AI, data, cybersecurity and enterprise software expands in the public sector.

Knox said its Federal Managed Cloud gives software providers a pre-authorized set of security controls, helping them reach production-ready federal cloud environments in roughly 90 days. The company added that pairing this foundation with Microsoft Azure Government Cloud gives vendors a faster path to serving defense and federal civilian customers.

The partnership also expands Microsoft’s network of independent software vendors pursuing government work, giving companies in AI, cybersecurity and critical infrastructure an added route to bring production workloads to Azure.

What Did Knox & Microsoft Officials Say About the Collaboration?

Knox Systems CEO Irina Denisenko said Microsoft has developed one of the most trusted government cloud platforms available and that Knox removes the operational hurdles that can slow companies from deploying compliant solutions on Azure Government.

“Our collaboration with Knox provides organizations with an accelerated path to deploy innovative solutions on Microsoft Azure Government Cloud, helping government agencies gain faster access to the technologies that support critical missions,” said Jamie Harper, vice president for defense industrial base at Microsoft.

What Other Government-Focused Partnerships Has Knox Formed?

The Microsoft collaboration follows a partnership Knox formed with Google Public Sector to help software-as-a-service and AI vendors bring commercial software into federal environments. Knox also expanded its partnership with RapidFort to give subscribers bundled access to FIPS 140-3 curated container images, a move aimed at accelerating vendor compliance with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

In addition, Knox secured FedRAMP High authorization for its AI-managed cloud platform.