Knox Systems has achieved the highest security authorization level under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, for its managed service platform .

What Does the FedRAMP High Authorization Enable?

The federal artificial intelligence-managed cloud provider said Wednesday the FedRAMP High authorization, achieved through an expanded partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, enables it to support government agencies handling sensitive federal data and controlled unclassified information. The designation enables federal clients to access secure, compliant software-as-a-service and AI-based capabilities through a secure cloud environment.

“Achieving FedRAMP High is a testament to our commitment to delivering secure, mission-ready platforms for the federal government,” said Irina Denisenko , CEO of Knox.

How Was the Managed Service Platform Designed?

Knox built the FedRAMP High platform as a separate boundary from its existing FedRAMP Moderate offering, which was sponsored by FEMA. The FedRAMP High-authorized platform is engineered for high-impact federal data environments and deployed within AWS GovCloud. It incorporates 52 additional security controls beyond the FedRAMP High baseline and was built on the Defense Information Systems Agency Impact Level 4 model. With the authorization, the company aims to deliver software authorizations in under 90 days, representing a 90 percent cost savings for vendors.

“By building a dedicated High baseline environment from the ground up, we’ve created a platform purpose-built for the most demanding security and operational requirements. We are honored to have worked with FEMA to reach this critical achievement,” Denisenko said.

Recent Strategic Partnerships

Knox is expanding its reach through key partnerships. In March, the company provided cloud infrastructure designed for federal AI workloads to Procurement Services, enabling the latter to achieve FedRAMP Moderate authorization for its Awarded AI platform. In February, Knox propelled Kovr.ai to FedRAMP authorization in record time, collapsing a typically two-year timeline into just 42 days. It also partnered with Carahsoft to deliver its SaaS and AI offerings to government customers.