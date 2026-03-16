Procurement Sciences Achieves FedRAMP Moderate Authorization

Procurement Sciences has received authorization to operate at the moderate level under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for its artificial intelligence platform, Awarded AI.

In an article the company published Friday, Christian Ferreira, founder and CEO of Procurement Sciences, said the FedRAMP authorization enables organizations that handle sensitive federal data to deploy the technology under federal cloud security standards.

What Is Awarded AI?

Awarded AI is designed to support government contracting workflows, helping organizations identify opportunities, develop proposals and manage contract execution using AI tools and automation. Procurement Sciences raised $30 million in Series B funding in November 2025 to expand the platform and scale engineering and research teams. The technology is currently used by more than 300 organizations across the aerospace and defense sectors.

The authorization was obtained in partnership with Knox Systems, which provided cloud infrastructure designed for federal AI workloads.

“With FedRAMP authorization, our platform meets the rigorous security controls the government requires to protect sensitive data,” said Ferreira.

“Instead of spending months evaluating whether our security posture is up to par, FedRAMP gives a trusted, standardized confirmation, guaranteeing less risk, faster procurement approvals and one less compliance headache. The partnership with Knox Systems to pursue this milestone is a deliberate investment in our customers,” he added.

What Is FedRAMP Moderate Authorization?

A FedRAMP Moderate ATO requires cloud service providers to implement more than 325 security controls covering areas such as access management, encryption, incident response and continuous monitoring. To receive authorization from the FedRAMP Program Management Office, a provider must undergo an evaluation by an accredited third-party organization and secure sponsorship from a federal agency.

How Does the Milestone Fit the Company’s Growth Strategy?

Procurement Sciences has expanded its platform and capabilities as it builds tools focused on the government contracting life cycle.

In February, the company acquired Rogue AI to strengthen proposal automation and workflow intelligence capabilities. Rogue AI developed an AI-based proposal writing assistant to help contractors prepare responses to sources sought notices, requests for information and requests for proposals.

Rogue AI founder John Shahawy joined Procurement Sciences as head of product strategy following the acquisition.