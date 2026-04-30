Anduril Unveils 5G Comms Sentry Tower

Anduril Industries has introduced its 5G Comms Sentry Tower, or CST, as part of efforts to expand its capability to deliver deployable, private 5G connectivity in support of operations in austere environments.

The company said Thursday it collaborated with Nokia Federal Solutions to develop 5G CST, the newest addition to its Sentry family of systems, to provide high-speed, low-latency communications in areas where traditional network infrastructure is unavailable.

What Is 5G CST?

5G CST is the newest addition to Anduril’s Sentry family of systems. It is a deployable tower system built on Anduril’s existing Sentry platform that integrates communications, compute and onboard power to deliver cellular connectivity for real-time operations.

The system enables high-throughput coverage and can be deployed in under three hours without requiring external power or network infrastructure. Each tower supports coverage across several kilometers, with upload speeds ranging from tens to hundreds of megabits per second and download speeds reaching hundreds to more than 1,000 megabits per second. Operators can link multiple towers to expand coverage.

The company said the system operates as a private, secure network and uses its Lattice software to provide operators with administrative control over users, system health and performance. The offering follows a service-based pricing model, where users pay for network access instead of per-device telecom costs.

What Is the Sentry Family of Systems?

The Sentry family of systems consists of deployable towers designed to provide situational awareness and support force protection, border security and other missions.

Anduril said the Sentry platform has scaled to more than 400 towers deployed globally since its initial fielding in 2017. The company designed the systems for use across a range of missions and environments, including remote and infrastructure-limited locations.

5G CST builds on existing Sentry Tower components and production processes, which Anduril said enable delivery at scale to meet operational requirements.

What Other Sentry-Related Systems Has Anduril Introduced?

Anduril has expanded its portfolio of autonomous sensing systems with the launch of land-based towers and maritime capabilities.

In 2025, the company introduced Seabed Sentry, an artificial intelligence-enabled undersea sensor network composed of mobile, cable-less nodes designed to monitor and communicate from the ocean floor in real time.

In addition to its subsea offering, Anduril also launched the Extended Range Sentry Tower, an 80-foot autonomous surveillance tower designed to support counter-intrusion missions.