Mike Shourds Appointed Delivery Director at CDM Smith

CDM Smith said Wednesday that it has appointed Mike Shourds as delivery director , tasked with leading design-build and integrated project delivery for water, federal and industrial infrastructure programs. Drawing on his heavy industrial background, Shourds will provide executive oversight to drive alignment, accountability and high-performance outcomes across company initiatives.

Who Is Mike Shourds?

Shourds is a delivery and operations executive with over three decades of experience leading large-scale infrastructure programs for the federal, municipal and industrial sectors. He brings a track record of overseeing multidisciplinary teams across planning, design, construction, integrating engineering and project management, with a focus on governance and performance management.

Before joining CDM Smith, Shourds served as chief operating officer of CJW Construction and senior operations program manager at Bristol Alliance of Companies, where he spent more than 15 years. Earlier in his career, he spent over a decade as the general manager of heavy industrial and federal programs at Big Sky Mechanical. He then served as owner and principal of MJS Mechanical and SMR National.

What Is CDM Smith?

CDM Smith is a privately held engineering and construction firm delivering services across water, environment, transportation, energy and facilities, focused on complex infrastructure and environmental challenges. Its joint venture with CEC, CEC-CDM Smith II, secured a position on a $900 million U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contract covering coastal protection, flood management, environmental restoration and water resources projects. The company also supports Risk Mitigation Consulting under a $95 million Navy contract for global mission assurance assessments of installation infrastructure and facility-related control systems.