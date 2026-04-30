FedPoint Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification

FedPoint, a benefits marketplace operator and third-party administrator, has earned Level 2 authorization under the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program.

The company said Tuesday it received certification with no findings or recommended corrective actions, validating its compliance with National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171 requirements for handling controlled unclassified information.

Register now for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21. Join the conversation with top federal experts on the future of zero trust and national security.

According to Cyber AB data cited by FedPoint, only 1,074 organizations have secured CMMC Level 2 certification as of March. This represents 1.3 percent of the 80,000 contractors the Department of War expects will eventually require the credential.

“Achieving a CMMC Level 2 certification reflects FedPoint’s dedication and expertise in information risk management,” said Michael Crones, FedPoint’s chief information officer.

“This milestone speaks volumes about the pride we take in safeguarding the sensitive data of military service members and their families—and the standards we hold ourselves to on their behalf,” he added.

Why Is CMMC Level 2 Significant?

CMMC Level 2 is expected to become a requirement for Department of War contracts involving CUI starting in November, making early certification a competitive differentiator.

The standard establishes a uniform cybersecurity baseline across the defense industrial base to reduce exposure to cyberthreats and strengthen supply chain integrity.

How Does This Position FedPoint for Growth?

Ken McCarthy, director of business development at FedPoint, said the certification enhances the company’s ability to support federal agencies handling sensitive data while expanding access to new contract opportunities.

McCarthy has previously emphasized the company’s focus on secure, scalable digital platforms and a disciplined approach to technology adoption in support of federal and military customers.