Lockheed Martin has received a $1.13 billion undefinitized contract action from the U.S. Army to deliver M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, launchers and related requirements.

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What Is the Scope of the M142 HIMARS Contract?

The Department of War said Wednesday the award supports full-rate production Lot 17 of HIMARS launchers along with associated requirements tied to operational needs. The effort addresses demand from the Army, Marine Corps and foreign military sales partners, including Australia, Canada, Estonia, Sweden and Taiwan.

The Army Contracting Command’s Aviation Logistics activity at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is overseeing the award. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2028.

How Does This Fit Into Broader HIMARS Efforts?