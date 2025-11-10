Lockheed Martin Delivers 750th HIMARS Launcher

Lockheed Martin delivered the 750th High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launcher on Wednesday.

Lockheed said the launcher, produced at its Camden facility in Arkansas, is part of an accelerated manufacturing program that supports the U.S. Army’s long-range precision fires modernization effort. The service first fielded HIMARS in 2005.

How Is HIMARS Production Scaling to Meet Demand?

To meet growing domestic and foreign requirements, Lockheed has expanded tooling, added workstations and optimized supply chain processes at its Camden plant. The company doubled annual HIMARS output from 48 to 96 launchers last fall, achieving the increase ahead of schedule under $2.9 billion in Army contracts.

Adam Bailey, site director at the Camden facility, said process changes and workforce empowerment have allowed the plant to deliver systems faster. “Speed matters—not just in the field but on the factory floor,” Bailey said, noting that streamlining operations aims to deliver the capability to “those who need it most.”

How Is HIMARS Evolving?

The launcher continues to undergo upgrades to fire next-generation munitions, including the Precision Strike Missile and the Extended-Range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System. Its modular design allows for new payloads to be fielded without replacing core hardware.

Lockheed said the upgrades will enable HIMARS to operate as part of a networked fires architecture supporting multi-domain operations.

HIMARS production draws on a U.S.-based supply chain that includes small precision manufacturers and major electronics providers. Fourteen allied nations currently operate the system, contributing to joint deterrence efforts in Europe and the Indo-Pacific.

The Army’s long-range precision fires portfolio is prioritized under the service’s broader modernization strategy.