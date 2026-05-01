Hanwha Defense USA has unveiled plans to establish a new facility in Opelika, Alabama, to serve as a test and integration site for its family of K9 mobile howitzers.

The Hanwha Aerospace subsidiary said Thursday that it has signed a three-year lease for the site as part of the first phase of its strategy to localize K9 howitzer production.

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How Is Hanwha Expanding Investments in the US Domestic Defense Supply Chain?

Hanwha Defense USA is investing over $2 million in the U.S. artillery system supply chain. The company is implementing a phased localization strategy to support domestic production, expand manufacturing capacity and strengthen long-term sustainment of artillery systems.

Phase 1 of the effort focuses on establishing operations in Alabama, where the Opelika facility is expected to generate employment.

“We’re committed to rapid prototyping and production ramp-up through U.S. partnerships as well as creating local production jobs in Alabama, ensuring resilient domestic supply chains, and working with local community and educational institutions, including nearby engineering students,” Mike Smith, chief operating officer of HDUSA, stated.

Hanwha is also evaluating additional locations as it looks to expand its U.S. footprint.

What Role Does the K9 Howitzer Play in Hanwha’s U.S. Strategy?

HDUSA has submitted its K9 Mobile Howitzer to the U.S. Army’s Mobile Tactical Cannon program.

According to the company, its howitzer is a mature, low-risk and rapidly fieldable 155 mm artillery system capable of supporting long-range precision fires. The weapon can replace the Army’s aging M109 Paladin fleet, which has been in use since the ‘60s and is primed for an overhaul, Military.com reported.

The K9 has already been adopted by U.S. allies in Europe and the Indo-Pacific, including Australia, Finland and Norway.