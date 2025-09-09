Hanwha’s K9 Targets Role in Replacing Army Howitzers

Hanwha Aerospace is positioning its K9 self-propelled howitzer as a contender in the U.S. Army’s effort to replace the aging M109 fleet, part of a broader push to expand the company’s role in the American defense market, Korea JoongAng Daily reported Monday. The company’s U.S. subsidiary, Hanwha Defense USA, was awarded a trial agreement in October 2024 to demonstrate the system alongside competitors American Rheinmetall Vehicles, BAE Bofors, General Dynamics Land Systems and Elbit Systems USA.

Mike Smith, president and CEO of Hanwha Defense USA, said the K9’s speed and design distinguish it from legacy platforms. “The rate of fire, the magazine depth of the K9, which it can carry 47-plus-one around, and having an automated resupply solution that no one else has — all of those things, when you put them together, deliver a mission cycle time that’s faster than anyone else,” he said. The system has a conventional range of 40 kilometers, with extended-range ammunition to push the distance further.

K9 Adoption to Bring Interoperability Among Allies

Hanwha points to growing adoption of the K9 by U.S. allies in Europe and the Indo-Pacific as an advantage in terms of interoperability and logistics. Poland, Finland, Norway, Estonia, Australia and other partners have selected the howitzer over the German PzH 2000. Smith said that alignment could bring additional value for the U.S. Army by enabling interoperability and commonality with its allies.

The company is weighing new investments in the United States, including a production facility for 155-millimeter artillery rounds. Hanwha Aerospace has begun a feasibility study for a “smart factory” that would support the Army’s goal of producing up to 100,000 shells per month to replenish depleted inventories. Smith stressed that the plan is driven by the Army’s operational needs rather than a unilateral push to introduce the K9 into the force structure.

Hanwha Expanding Across Domains

While artillery remains the centerpiece of Hanwha’s U.S. defense ambitions, the company is also pursuing opportunities in other domains. Hanwha Aerospace USA is competing for Air Force maintenance and sustainment contracts, while Hanwha Ocean’s Philadelphia shipyard is working on government vessels and could eventually support Navy surface ship production.

Smith said the strategy reflects Hanwha’s long-term goal of becoming a “multidomain prime” by 2035 and a major U.S. defense player by 2040.