Parsons Opens Redstone Gateway Facility

Parsons has opened a new 27,000-square-foot facility at Redstone Gateway in Huntsville, Alabama, to strengthen its role in national security, space and missile systems.

Boosting Development of Advanced Programs

The company said Monday the new facility, situated just outside Redstone Arsenal’s Gate 9, is intended to enable integration with existing programs and fast-track the development, testing and deployment of the Golden Dome and other national security efforts.

Parsons has dedicated a 21,000-square-foot high-bay space for advanced program support, while the remaining space will house offices, collaborative workspaces and secure spaces for customers.

Remarks From Parsons, MSIC Executives

“As a longtime contributor to Huntsville’s defense ecosystem, our new Redstone Gateway facility is a strategic investment to better serve our customers and support the warfighter,” said Jim Matthews , vice president of mission systems analysis at Parsons.

“This new facility and its customer proximity enhance our ability to deliver agile, mission-ready solutions and collaborate closely with key government, industry and academic partners,” he added.