Parsons Opens Redstone Gateway Facility

Parsons has opened a new 27,000-square-foot facility at Redstone Gateway in Huntsville, Alabama, to strengthen its role in national security, space and missile systems.
Boosting Development of Advanced Programs
The company said Monday the new facility, situated just outside Redstone Arsenal’s Gate 9, is intended to enable integration with existing programs and fast-track the development, testing and deployment of the Golden Dome and other national security efforts.
Parsons has dedicated a 21,000-square-foot high-bay space for advanced program support, while the remaining space will house offices, collaborative workspaces and secure spaces for customers.
Remarks From Parsons, MSIC Executives
“As a longtime contributor to Huntsville’s defense ecosystem, our new Redstone Gateway facility is a strategic investment to better serve our customers and support the warfighter,” said Jim Matthews, vice president of mission systems analysis at Parsons.
“This new facility and its customer proximity enhance our ability to deliver agile, mission-ready solutions and collaborate closely with key government, industry and academic partners,” he added.
“The new capabilities Parsons brings to support national defense and our space missions will enable greater collaboration and delivery of solutions between local, state and federal government organizations, private sector companies and academic partners to ensure Redstone Arsenal and Huntsville will be able to deliver continued dominance in the space and missile domains,” commented Steven Rush, director of the Missile and Space Intelligence Center.