HawkEye 360 to Continue Supporting Maritime Domain Awareness Under Renewed Navy Contract

HawkEye 360 logo / PR Newswire
HawkEye 360 logo. The U.S. Navy has renewed HawkEye 360’s contract for RF data to enhance maritime domain awareness.
HawkEye 360

The U.S. Navy has renewed its partnership with HawkEye 360 through a $98.8 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract award to sustain its access to the company’s space-based radio frequency data and analytics.

HawkEye 360 said Tuesday that the contract, renewed for the fourth consecutive year, supports the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness initiative, a multinational effort backed by the United States, Australia, India and Japan. The company will deliver its services through September 2030, with work to be performed primarily in Herndon, Virginia.

“This renewal represents a vote of confidence in the partnership between the U.S. Navy and HawkEye 360 and an investment in future innovative solutions,” said Andy Charles, general manager for the Department of War at HawkEye 360, adding that “[this] action welcomes a host of technological advancements through IPMDA to drive information sharing and Coalition command and control to the speed of modern warfare.”

How Will RF Data Support Navy and Coalition Maritime Security Efforts?

HawkEye 360 currently operates 21 satellites that geolocate global RF signals. The system is designed to help detect vessels operating without automatic identification systems to conceal their activities, improving the ability to identify patterns and track illicit maritime activities.

“Our ongoing partnership with the US Navy represents a shared commitment to advancing maritime domain awareness and supporting the missions of our partners across the Indo-Pacific,” said James McAden, HawkEye 360’s general manager for the Asia-Pacific.

