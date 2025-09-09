SMX will use its Elevate platform and combine its expertise in cloud and cybersecurity with the enterprise artificial intelligence platform of C3 AI under a three-year strategic integration partnership.

SMX-C3 AI Partnership

SMX said Monday that the collaboration will see its experts in cloud, security and AI develop tailored applications on C3’s agentic AI platform to address the various challenges — like fraud detection, intelligence analysis and defense readiness — faced by customers in the Department of Defense, the broader federal government and industry.

The collaboration will have a particular focus on deployments for customers that need to comply with Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High and DOD Impact Levels 4, 5 and 6 requirements.

Delivering Secure, Standards-Compliant AI Technology

Regarding the strategic partnership, SMX CEO and Wash100 Award winner Peter LaMontagne said, “By pairing C3 AI’s powerful platform with our Elevate Managed Services, we’re giving our clients more than advanced AI, we’re delivering secure, accredited solutions that meet the highest compliance standards and drive mission impactful outcomes.”

For his part, C3 AI CEO Stephen Ehikian said, “Through this partnership with SMX, we’re making it easier for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies to deploy AI securely at scale. By combining the C3 Agentic AI Platform with SMX’s expertise, we can help these organizations cut through complexity, accelerate decisions and deliver mission outcomes with confidence.”