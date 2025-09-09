in Contract Awards, News

Lawelawe Defense Secures DHA Contract for IMS-Dental Program Support

John Boyle
John Boyle headshot. Lawelawe Defense will work to support the DHA's IMS-Dental program under a recently-awarded contract.
John Boyle CEO Lawelawe Defense

The Defense Health Agency has awarded Lawelawe Defense the IMS-Dental Tier 2 Help Desk Support contract, John Boyle, company CEO, shared in a LinkedIn post Friday.

IMS-Dental Tier 2 Help Desk Support Details

Under the award, the company will support the agency’s IMS-Dental program by providing technical support, system monitoring, training and sustainment services for over 480 DHA dental clinics worldwide.

The IMS Dental system provides digital dental radiology capabilities and integrates with MHS GENESIS. Work on the contract, which will be supported by subcontractors like BEAT and Inserso Corporation, aims to ensure system security and reliability.

Lawelawe Defense Secures DHA Contract for IMS-Dental Program Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Thought leaders in government healthcare technology, including those supporting warfighter health at places like the Defense Health Agency, will discuss the most pressing topics in healthcare technology and citizen user experience at the 2025 Healthcare Summit. Sign up now to attend the event, which is set to take place on Dec. 4.

Remarks by John Boyle

For Lawelawe Defense’s CEO, the contract “underscores our commitment to safeguarding the health and readiness of America’s warfighters.”

“Dental readiness is mission readiness, and we are honored to deliver the expertise, technology and care required to keep these critical systems operating flawlessly. This award also expands our proven Customer Care and Service Desk solutions capability, a strength we bring to federal healthcare IT across the enterprise,” Boyle added.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Arthur McMiler

LinQuest logo / LinkedIn
LinQuest logo. The Space Systems Commanded awarded the company a $98.7 million task order for digital engineering support.
LinQuest Books $99M SBIR Task Order for Digital Engineering Support Services
Peter Lamontagne
SMX CEO Peter LaMontagne. SMX and C3 AI have entered into a three-year partnership.
SMX & C3 AI Partner to Provide Government Customers With AI Capabilities