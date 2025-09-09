The Defense Health Agency has awarded Lawelawe Defense the IMS-Dental Tier 2 Help Desk Support contract, John Boyle, company CEO, shared in a LinkedIn post Friday.

IMS-Dental Tier 2 Help Desk Support Details

Under the award, the company will support the agency’s IMS-Dental program by providing technical support, system monitoring, training and sustainment services for over 480 DHA dental clinics worldwide.

The IMS Dental system provides digital dental radiology capabilities and integrates with MHS GENESIS. Work on the contract, which will be supported by subcontractors like BEAT and Inserso Corporation, aims to ensure system security and reliability.

Remarks by John Boyle

For Lawelawe Defense’s CEO, the contract “underscores our commitment to safeguarding the health and readiness of America’s warfighters.”

“Dental readiness is mission readiness, and we are honored to deliver the expertise, technology and care required to keep these critical systems operating flawlessly. This award also expands our proven Customer Care and Service Desk solutions capability, a strength we bring to federal healthcare IT across the enterprise,” Boyle added.