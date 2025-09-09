in Contract Awards, News

LinQuest Books $99M SBIR Task Order for Digital Engineering Support Services

LinQuest logo. The Space Systems Commanded awarded the company a $98.7 million task order for digital engineering support.
KBR company LinQuest has secured a Small Business Innovation Research Phase III task order with a maximum value of about $98.7 million for support services to the Space Systems Command’s Integration Accelerator, a collaborative digital engineering ecosystem.

The company will work on the task order at Colorado Springs, Colorado, with completion expected by Sept. 7, 2028, the Department of Defense said Monday.

The award also calls for the Herndon, Virginia-based company to provide analytical and technical services on enhancing the processes and improving the results of Space Force acquisition and deployment of integrated testing and training systems.

The sole source acquisition obligates at the time of the task order award $5.5 million in funding from the U.S. Air Force fiscal year 2024 R&D, test and evaluation budget.

LinQuest, acquired by KBR in 2024, booked this January the original SBIR Phase III indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract worth a potential $970 million for digital engineering and development support services. Work completion under the IDIQ contract is expected by Jan. 30, 2035.

