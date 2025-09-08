Hélène Courard Named Vice President of Proposals at Astrion

Hélène Courard has joined Astrion as vice president of proposals, responsible for leading the transformation and scaling of proposal strategy and operations to support the company’s growth and mission objectives.

Hélène Courard’s Career Highlights

Courard announced her new role in a recent LinkedIn post after serving as vice president of global proposal management at Abt Global for nearly two years. At Abt, she helped advance processes, integrate new technologies and strengthen collaboration across teams to deliver compliant proposals in support of the company’s global work.

Before Abt, Courard briefly served as senior director of capture and proposals at Flexport and previously led proposal management for Google Cloud’s global public sector business. At Google, she directed a global team, managed more than 150 proposal submissions annually, supported expansion into global markets through individual contracts and government framework agreements, and established a proposal knowledge management function to curate reusable content for the company’s go-to-market community.

Earlier, Courard served as treasurer on the board of directors of the Association of Proposal Management Professionals and was recognized as an APMP Fellow, the association’s highest individual honor. The executive also became the director of the global proposal center at Unisys, where she led a team serving government, commercial and financial services clients. She previously held leadership roles as vice president of capture and proposals at Catapult Technology, vice president of corporate capture management at Salient Federal Solutions and managing director of process and infrastructure at Lohfeld Consulting Group. She also spent more than eight years at CSC, where she advanced through positions in capture and new business operations.

Courard holds a bachelor’s degree in history and politics from Saint Joseph’s University and a Juris Doctor degree from Santa Clara University School of Law.