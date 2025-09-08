Jeff Haberman, vice president of growth at Integrated Data Services, tackles the modifications to the Joint Requirements Oversight Council, or JROC, in the latest installment in his article series posted on LinkedIn.

The executive said the JROC is shifting its focus toward more “dynamic, problem-based requirements generation.”

He wrote about how IDS’ Comprehensive Cost and Requirement, or CCaR, a system already in use by the Department of Defense, can enable federal agencies and other organizations adapt to upcoming policy changes.

Previous entries in the series covered the creation of an ontology governance working group and the shift from program executive officers to portfolio acquisition executives. The next and final entry to the article series will review the Advancing Analytics Data Platform Application Integration Framework.

CCaR Positioned to Support JROC’s New Mission

CCaR is an enterprise requirements management platform designed to provide a structured framework, enable automation and deliver data-driven insights to meet modernization and oversight goals. The system can aggregate, update and link operational problems, programs, requirements and resources in real-time to ensure that outcomes are aligned across the joint force.

According to Haberman, without CCaR, “organizations will be forced to rely on fragmented processes and manual workarounds that overburden staff, slow decision cycles, and increase the likelihood of errors.”

Changes to JROC are already underway, with the DOD disestablishing the Joint Capabilities Integration and Development System, or JCIDS, in August. JROC oversees JCIDS, a joint staff process used to identify gaps in military capabilities.

The move is part of a memo titled “Reforming the Joint Requirements Process to Accelerate Fielding of Warfighting Capabilities,” issued by Pete Hegseth, defense secretary and 2025 Wash100 awardee, and Steve Feinberg, deputy secretary of the DOD.