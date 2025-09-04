Jeff Haberman, vice president of growth at Integrated Data Services, discussed in a recent LinkedIn post a shift from program executive officers, or PEOs, to portfolio acquisition executives, shortened to PAEs. He also said the company’s Comprehensive Cost and Requirement, also known as CCaR, can support PAEs in the latest entry in his blog series that assesses proposed policy changes for fiscal year 2026.

Why Have Portfolio Acquisition Executives

In the proposed National Defense Authorization Act, PAEs will be tasked to oversee entire capability portfolios for the DOD. The shift gives officials “greater authorities and responsibilities for requirements, resourcing and acquisition.” The move will enable integration across capabilities and domains while driving accountability and reducing bureaucracy.

How CCaR Can Help Acquisition Executives

Haberman explained that IDS’ CCaR is designed to seamlessly integrate requirements, budgeting, procurement and sustainment. The platform can give PAEs a more complete view of performance and costs. It correlates data across different programs and delivers actionable insights.

Moreover, the executive said CCaR offers customization and has a low barrier for deployment, ensuring acquisition leaders can immediately implement the technology. CCaR is already in use across the DOD and other federal agencies.