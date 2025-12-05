BAE Systems Inc. has introduced OneArc, its new commercial defense technology business that offers synthetic training, simulation, geospatial tools, data analytics and artificial intelligence technologies.

OneArc will provide ready-now modular products at scale to support the mission requirements of partners, the defense company said Thursday.

What Capabilities Will OneArc Provide?

OneArc unifies some of the companies that BAE Systems acquired over the years, namely, Bohemia Interactive Simulations, TerraSim and Pitch Technologies. BAE Systems acquired BISim for $200 million in 2022.

According to Rahul Thakkar, president of OneArc at BAE Systems, the unified approach will enable the U.S. military, NATO and allies to collaborate across domains.

“OneArc embodies integration, collaboration and collective advancement, emphasizing the power of unity and shared purpose,” the executive stated.

The new business will launch next-generation technologies in the future, but will continue to offer flagship products, such as the Virtual Battlespace, or VBS.

What Will the OneArc-PLEXSYS Partnership Offer?

OneArc is also continuing its partnership with PLEXSYS to provide synthetic training systems to military customers. BAE Systems recently signed a memorandum of understanding with PLEXSYS to expand interoperability between the VBS4, a virtual desktop training environment, and Advanced Simulation Combat Operations Trainer 7 system. The companies will also co-develop capabilities to support customer requirements.