C5MI Receives 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Platinum Award

C5MI has secured the 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Platinum Award, which honors employers that demonstrate strong commitment to hiring and retaining U.S. military veterans. The company announced the achievement in a press release published Thursday.

Led by the Department of Labor’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service, the HIRE Vets Medallion Program is a federal award recognizing veteran employment practices.

What Makes the HIRE Vets Medallion Platinum Level Distinct?

For small businesses like C5MI, the Platinum level requires meeting higher thresholds than the Gold award. The Platinum criteria include achieving at least 10 percent veteran new hires or retaining 85 percent of veteran employees, while also maintaining a workforce where veterans make up at least 10 percent of employees. Platinum recipients must also implement multiple initiatives that support veterans in the workplace, such as leadership development, human resources support, pay differential programs or tuition assistance.

C5MI CEO Don Young called the award an honor that validates the company’s “commitment to building world-class teams.”

“Veterans bring leadership, discipline, and operational excellence that power the mission,” Young said.

C5MI noted that the HIRE Vets Medallion recognition aligns with other recent workplace achievements, including Great Place to Work certification for the second year in a row.