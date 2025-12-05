DSA Secures CMMC Level 2 Certification

Data Systems Analysts has achieved Level 2 certification under the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program.

DSA said Thursday it has received certification after completing an assessment conducted by A-LIGN, an accredited CMMC third-party assessor organization.

The evaluation required DSA to meet all 110 CMMC Level 2 controls and 320 assessment objectives to affirm its ability to protect federal contract information, or FCI, controlled unclassified information, or CUI, and other sensitive data.

“This certification is a testament to DSA’s continued commitment to maintaining the highest standards of cybersecurity and safeguarding CUI in our operations,” said John Somplasky, chief information security officer and vice president of quality and performance excellence at DSA.

What Is CMMC?

CMMC is a Department of War program designed to strengthen cybersecurity across the defense industrial base.

In early November, the Pentagon kicked off the phased rollout of the CMMC program, marking the end of its voluntary phase.

The program consists of three certification tiers, each aligned with the sensitivity of government data. Level 1 includes 15 security requirements to protect FCI. Level 2 mandates all 110 National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171 controls to safeguard CUI. Level 3 adds enhanced NIST SP 800-172 measures to protect CUI against advanced persistent threats.