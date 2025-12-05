"Amazon Web Services Logo" by Amazon.com Inc., Copyright © Amazon Web Services Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0

Amazon Web Services has unveiled a new dedicated on-premises offering designed to enable private and public sector organizations to deploy artificial intelligence systems while meeting sovereignty and compliance requirements.

What Capabilities Do AWS AI Factories Provide?

Called AWS AI Factories, the system combines NVIDIA and Trainium chips with AWS services like Amazon Bedrock and SageMaker AI to enable the rapid development and deployment of AI at scale, Amazon said Tuesday.

Find out how AI is revolutionizing the way government and military organizations process information and operate complex systems at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 19. The GovCon event will feature insightful keynote speeches and panel discussions led by federal decision-makers and top industry innovators. Get your tickets today.

AWS AI Factories establishes AWS AI infrastructure within a customer’s data center, using existing data center space and power capacity. AWS will also provide customers with managed services and access to foundation models to support AI projects.

“Large-scale AI requires a full-stack approach—from advanced GPUs and networking to software and services that optimize every layer of the data center,” explained Ian Buck, vice president and general manager of hyperscale and high-performance computing at NVIDIA. “Together with AWS, we’re delivering all of this directly into customers’ environments.”

NVIDIA is providing its full-stack AI software, GPU-accelerated applications, and its Grace Blackwell and Vera Rubin platforms to the AWS AI Factories.

What Other Companies Are Working on AI Factories?

AWS’ partnership with NVIDIA comes a few weeks after the chipmaker unveiled its AI Factory for Government reference design. NVIDIA’s AI Factory for Government is intended to enable agencies and organizations in regulated industries to implement full-stack AI systems that meet cybersecurity and compliance requirements.

In December 2024, Lockheed Martin announced the integration of IBM’s Granite large language models into its AI Factory to support defense and aerospace sector applications.