NVIDIA has introduced the AI Factory for Government reference design, built to help federal agencies and regulated industries develop secure, full-stack artificial intelligence systems that meet stringent cybersecurity and compliance standards.

The reference design, unveiled at NVIDIA GTC, serves as a blueprint for deploying AI infrastructure using NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, which complies with rigorous security standards, NVIDIA said Tuesday. It includes recommended hardware configurations based on NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, including RTX PRO Servers, HGX B200 systems, Spectrum-X Ethernet, the BlueField platform and NVIDIA-Certified Storage.

How Are Industry Partners Integrating NVIDIA AI Software?

Palantir and NVIDIA are creating an integrated technology stack for operational AI. The effort involves merging Palantir Ontology, the core of the Palantir AI Platform, with NVIDIA data processing, optimization libraries, open models and accelerated computing to accelerate AI deployments for enterprises and government. AIP will integrate NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and NVIDIA Nemotron, among other components of the AI Factory for Government reference design, to enable domain-specific intelligence and AI agents.

CrowdStrike is expanding its Agentic Security Platform to support the NVIDIA AI Factory for Government reference design, focusing on strengthening cybersecurity for AI agent deployment in federal and high-assurance environments. CrowdStrike will integrate NVIDIA Nemotron, NeMo Data Designer and the NeMo Agent Toolkit via Charlotte AI AgentWorks to create autonomous, real-time threat detection and response agents across cloud, data center and edge environments.

ServiceNow is integrating NVIDIA AI Enterprise software into the ServiceNow AI Platform for U.S. federal customers, while Lockheed Martin’s Astris AI is combining the software with its AI factory. The Astris AI Factory will use the software to deploy internal AI agents in industries requiring trust and precision.

Server manufacturers, including Cisco, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo and Supermicro, will adopt the NVIDIA AI Factory for Government reference design to offer full-stack AI factory offerings that speed up AI deployments for the public sector and highly regulated industries.

Why Did NVIDIA Develop the AI Factory for Government?

NVIDIA introduced the reference design in response to the public sector’s ongoing challenge of adopting AI on outdated infrastructure. The company said a new blueprint for building AI factories tailored to government technology demands is essential to handle massive data volumes, cyberthreats and mission-critical operations.