Nokia Federal Solutions will showcase integrated technologies designed to enable real-time spectrum sharing between 5G and government spectrum-dependent systems as part of the Department of Defense-funded Advanced Spectrum Coexistence Demonstration, an initiative supported by the National Spectrum Consortium. The company is one of five organizations selected by the NSC to participate in the program, which seeks to strengthen U.S. leadership and resilience in wireless communications, according to a press release published Friday.

“This selection reinforces our commitment to delivering secure, resilient wireless capabilities in support of U.S. federal missions,” said Mike Loomis, CEO of Nokia Federal Solutions and a 2025 Wash100 Award recipient. “Through the ASC Demonstration, we’re bringing decades of radio innovation to help enable spectrum coexistence and strengthen national defense.”

What Is the Advanced Spectrum Coexistence Demonstration?

The ASC Demonstration, formerly known as the Advanced Dynamic Spectrum Sharing Demonstration, aims to develop and validate technologies that allow commercial and federal users to efficiently share access to the electromagnetic spectrum. According to the DOD, the initiative supports the goals outlined in the 2023 Emerging Midband Radar Spectrum Sharing report and is designed to enhance both national security and economic competitiveness by transforming how spectrum is managed and shared across domains.

Who Are the Partners Supporting Nokia Federal Solutions?

Nokia Federal’s team includes Booz Allen Hamilton, RTX, AT&T and Spectrum Effect as subcontractors. Together, they will integrate advanced sensing, dynamic spectrum decision function and interference mitigation enhanced by artificial intelligence and machine learning. These combined capabilities will form an end-to-end spectrum sharing capability enabling coexistence between terrestrial, airborne, maritime and space-based systems, Nokia said.

According to Joe Kochan, CEO of the NSC, implementing spectrum sharing will enable federal and commercial systems to boost resilience even in contested environments.

Why the Demonstration Matters

The ASC Demonstration builds on years of collaboration within the NSC’s Partnering to Advance Trusted and Holistic Spectrum Solutions working group. The initiative is intended to validate practical approaches to spectrum sharing, encourage cooperation between government and industry, and build confidence in coexistence technologies.

Katie Arrington, who is performing the duties of the DOD chief information officer and is a previous Wash100 Award winner, described the program as a “critical investment” in ensuring the military maintains access to the spectrum it needs to maintain warfighter lethality.