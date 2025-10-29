in Contract Awards, News

Exiger Secures CBP Contract to Enhance Illicit Transshipment Detection

Exiger has received a multi-million dollar exclusive contract from U.S. Customs and Border Protection to enhance the detection of illicit transshipment in global supply chains.

How Does Exiger’s Trade AI Platform Boost CBP Transshipment Detection?

The supply chain artificial intelligence company said Tuesday it will deploy its Trade AI platform across CBP to strengthen transshipment detection. The initiative supports the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement priorities to prevent evasion of U.S. tariffs, trade restrictions and sanctions.

Convergent Solutions, doing business as Exiger Government Solutions, will provide CBP personnel nationwide with access to its AI platform and data for real-time, large-scale detection of illicit transshipment. The platform offers trade enforcement and compliance tools, including monitoring tariffs and trade regulations, integrating proprietary AI models and trade intelligence to enhance decision-making, and automating verification of tariff classifications, values and countries of origin.

Additionally, it can generate bills of material, track the movement of raw materials and components globally, assign real-time risk scores to shipments, expedite tariff revenue collection and improve import visibility and risk segmentation.

Exiger CEO Remarks on Trade AI Deployment

“A core CBP mission is to enforce U.S. trade and forced labor laws, thereby helping ensure that American manufacturers and workers are competing on a level playing field. Exiger is proud to support this mission, bringing to bear the world’s largest proprietary supply chain database and the market’s most sophisticated AI,” said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels.

Written by Miles Jamison

