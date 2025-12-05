Lockheed Martin Opens Hypersonics System Integration Lab

Lockheed Martin has unveiled a new 17,000-square-foot facility in Huntsville, Alabama, to support the development and integration of hypersonic capabilities.

The company said Thursday it invested $17.1 million in its new Hypersonics System Integration Lab, completing the project in just over a year.

How Will the New Lockheed System Integration Lab Advance Hypersonic Tech?

In a LinkedIn post published Thursday, Robert Lightfoot, president of Lockheed Martin Space and a three-time Wash100 awardee, said the integration lab reflects the company’s efforts in advancing hypersonic technologies in support of the country’s homeland defense strategy.

“This new facility will shorten development cycles of hypersonic technologies by bringing advanced test equipment, simulation tools, and a world-class integration environment under one roof,” Lightfoot noted. “We’re working shoulder-to-shoulder with our industry and government partners to determine how we can deliver more new technologies, faster – and where our operational kit can help meet new missions.”

According to Lockheed, the new facility will help introduce new capabilities to advance deterrence and defense innovation in North Alabama.

Lockheed’s strategic and missile defense systems division has made over $185 million in facility investments since 2021. The company plans to invest an additional $500 million to further expand its capabilities.