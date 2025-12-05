Peraton has partnered with Zscaler to provide cybersecurity and network modernization capabilities for mission-critical government and enterprise environments. The collaboration integrates Peraton’s hybrid multicloud services with Zscaler’s zero trust architecture, according to a press release published Thursday.

Todd Borkey, chief technology officer at Peraton, said the partnership is focused on securing enterprise layers “from the tactical edge to the cloud.”

With cyber threats accelerating and federal missions operating across cloud, edge and tactical environments, securing connectivity everywhere is now a national imperative. Join top cyber officials and industry experts at the 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 to learn how zero trust strategies are redefining defense against today’s digital adversaries.

How Will the Peraton-Zscaler Partnership Support Mission Resilience?

Peraton’s offerings are designed to support operations across private cloud, public cloud, on-premises and edge systems while maintaining governance and compliance controls.

The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform is built to connect users and devices to applications based on identity and context rather than network access.

Peraton said that the combined technology aims to eliminate reliance on outdated network infrastructure while improving performance and user experience, highlighting the integrated product’s capability to support cybersecurity enforcement, enable remote access without legacy virtual private networks and reduce IT complexity by minimizing exposure surfaces and simplifying architectures.

Drew Schnabel, vice president for U.S. government solutions at Zscaler, said the partnership will help customers “securely connect users, devices, and workloads—anywhere, on any network.”