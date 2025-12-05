in Cybersecurity, News

Peraton, Zscaler Form Partnership to Advance Zero Trust Security

Drew Schnabel / Zscaler
Drew Schnabel. The Zscaler executive commented on the partnership with Peraton.
Drew Schnabel, VP, US Gov't Solutions Zscaler

Peraton has partnered with Zscaler to provide cybersecurity and network modernization capabilities for mission-critical government and enterprise environments. The collaboration integrates Peraton’s hybrid multicloud services with Zscaler’s zero trust architecture, according to a press release published Thursday.

Todd Borkey, chief technology officer at Peraton, said the partnership is focused on securing enterprise layers “from the tactical edge to the cloud.”

Peraton, Zscaler Form Partnership to Advance Zero Trust Security - top government contractors - best government contracting event

With cyber threats accelerating and federal missions operating across cloud, edge and tactical environments, securing connectivity everywhere is now a national imperative. Join top cyber officials and industry experts at the 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 to learn how zero trust strategies are redefining defense against today’s digital adversaries.

How Will the Peraton-Zscaler Partnership Support Mission Resilience?

Peraton’s offerings are designed to support operations across private cloud, public cloud, on-premises and edge systems while maintaining governance and compliance controls. 

The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform is built to connect users and devices to applications based on identity and context rather than network access. 

Peraton said that the combined technology aims to eliminate reliance on outdated network infrastructure while improving performance and user experience, highlighting the integrated product’s capability to support cybersecurity enforcement, enable remote access without legacy virtual private networks and reduce IT complexity by minimizing exposure surfaces and simplifying architectures.

Drew Schnabel, vice president for U.S. government solutions at Zscaler, said the partnership will help customers “securely connect users, devices, and workloads—anywhere, on any network.”

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Cybersecurity

mm

Written by Kristen Smith

c5mi logo via email
C5MI. C5MI secured the HIRE Vets Medallion Platinum Award.
C5MI Receives 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Platinum Award
Rahul Thakkar / Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Rahul Thakkar, OneArc president for BAE Systems Inc. Thakkar said OneArc will enable collaboration between militaries.
BAE Systems Inc. Introduces OneArc Business to Deliver Advanced Defense Technologies