Sonu Singh, a government technology expert, has joined Allocore’s board of directors.

Allocore CEO Bill Webner, a two-time Wash100 winner, said in a company press release posted Wednesday that Singh will be instrumental to the company’s growth.

“Sonu brings a wealth of experience shaping and leading fast-growing businesses,” Webner commented. “He has an innate ability to predict what the market needs and how to position the company as a leader to deliver value to our clients. Those strengths will be important to our board as Allocore continues its high-growth trajectory in a rapidly changing sector.”

Who is Sonu Singh?

Singh was CEO and founder of 1901 Group, a provider of managed services, cloud migration and operations, software development, and cyber engineering services for the public sector. Leidos acquired 1901 Group in 2021.

He also co-founded Spectrum Solutions Group, which offered enterprise resource planning systems to federal agencies. SRA International acquired Spectrum Solutions Group in 2005.

In addition to his new position at Allocore, the executive currently serves as a member of the Virginia Tech National Capital Region Presidents’ Advisory Board and the Virginia Tech APEX Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Board.

What Is Allocore?

Allocore, backed by Enlightenment Capital, offers unified platforms that support major federal loan, grant and fraud prevention programs.

“We see agencies across the federal government operating loan accounting and servicing systems on 20-year-old platforms,” shared Webner. “We are pleased to see our platform being installed to fix this longstanding opportunity.”

In November, the company secured approval from the Department of the Treasury for its Unified Loans Platform and Unified Fraud Platform to be included in the Financial Management Quality Service Management Office, or FM QSMO, Marketplace. The FM QSMO Marketplace provides federal agencies with vetted platforms for financial management and modernization.