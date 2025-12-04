Microsoft has released Microsoft 365 Copilot to Government Community Cloud High, or GCC-High, providing federal agencies operating under the government’s highest security and compliance requirements access to its work-ready artificial intelligence capabilities.

Discover how AI, automation and machine learning are transforming government and industry at the Potomac Officers Club 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 19. Reserve your spot now.

What Does Microsoft 365 Copilot Do?

The technology company said Tuesday that Microsoft 365 Copilot blends advanced large language models with the Work IQ intelligence layer to deliver context-aware assistance in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Teams. It works to enable agencies to draft responses, summarize case files, analyze spending trends and develop compliant budget reports within Microsoft 365 tools.

How Does Microsoft 365 Copilot Keep Government Agencies Secure?

Microsoft 365 Copilot adheres to Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High, Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement, International Traffic in Arms Regulations, Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification and other stringent standards. It stores data in U.S. data centers, which are managed by authorized U.S. personnel. Data is encrypted during transmission and while stored, with Microsoft Entra ID managing role-based access controls. Copilot also adheres to Microsoft’s Responsible AI principles, safeguarding against misuse and prompt injection. It ships with web grounding disabled by default to maintain the confidentiality of sensitive government data within GCC-High.

What Are Copilot’s Current & Future Features?

Copilot currently offers embedded Microsoft 365 features, Copilot Chat and centralized policy controls. In early 2026, Wave 2 will introduce GPT-5, image generation, a code interpreter, research agents and secure data connectors.