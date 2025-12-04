When we last spoke to Ultra I&C CEO Jon Rucker at the 2024 Baird Defense & Government Conference , he previewed forthcoming contributions to the troposcatter market, sharing, “we would like to move from being a new entrant in the tropo market to being a primary player.” In the year since, that dream has quickly become a reality, with the company inking a deal with the U.S. Army in June to provide its Archer troposcatter tech .

In his latest Spotlight interview, the Lockheed Martin, CACI and SAIC veteran and two-time Wash100 Award winner surveyed Ultra I&C’s exciting recent projects and initiatives, gave insight into its future strategy, and explained why he joined the company in the first place.

First, be sure to read our first Spotlight interview with Rucker (circa April 2023), and our 2023 Baird conference interview with the CEO .

ExecutiveBiz: Where are you seeing opportunities for expansion in Ultra I&C’s portfolio? What new capabilities or markets are you eyeing?

Jon Rucker: We’re seeing some of the most critical opportunities for Ultra I&C inside the evolving architecture of the Golden Dome—in particular, how we enable better command and control across layered air and missile defense. As the threats from hypersonic, ballistic and advanced cruise missiles continue to escalate, the need to accelerate data flow between layers of data from various sensors and systems is mission-critical. We see a unique play there for us because we’re able to connect systems, across domains, to provide that data-to-power decision. Ultra I&C is focused on building out next-generation C2 capabilities that help integrate and synchronize those layers to power decisions and enable operators to act faster, with greater confidence in critical moments.

EBiz: As Ultra I&C grows and expands, how are you and your leadership team ensuring that the culture and values you’re committed to stay intact?

Rucker: As we’ve grown, we’ve stayed very intentional about how we scale both our capabilities and our culture. Speeding up our product development cycles requires us to take calculated risks and stay connected to our customers to continue to provide tech that works from the start. From day one, we’ve had a very clear plan: where to invest, which customer relationships to prioritize and how to lead with disciplined innovation that addresses customer problems. That focus is paying off. We’ve scaled technologically and seen success with our selection for the Air Force’s SPOC . We’re building momentum in next-gen C2 with our software-defined radio capabilities for outstanding throughput at distance. We’re expanding in Huntsville with proven leaders who understand both the mission and the market to address these urgent needs. And, we’re bringing in technologies through M&A, like our recent acquisition of Expeditionary Engineering , that fit both our line of business and our culture.

And just as important, we’ve got people who are in place as our leadership team who are built for this stage of growth and change. We’ve put the right structure in place to manage increased complexity, sustain performance and move quickly when opportunities arise. As our customers embrace faster, more agile procurement models like the U.S. Army’s Troposcatter efforts, we’re aligned with that need for fast pace. We’re executing with consistency, and we’re well positioned to take on more, with our culture and the right leaders that got us here.

EBiz: In the near future, is Ultra I&C looking to develop a deeper set of capabilities in your current fields or expand your offerings?

Rucker: We’re doing both. We continue to deliver the technologies that the warfighters and our partners rely on, and we are innovating and improving decision speed. Data is everything, and we’re investing in developing better technologies that move, secure, translate and interpret mission data across all domains. Whether it’s our 650 radios, Troposcatter solution or even our crypto rekeying for highly sensitive missions, we can integrate structured and unstructured data to accelerate decisions in contested environments.

EBiz: What drew you to Ultra I&C in the first place and what makes you want to stay?

Rucker: What drew me to Ultra I&C was both mission relevance and unrealized potential. This is a company working on some of the most important critical path challenges in national security. But what really stood out was the culture of innovation. Ultra I&C is a place that does things differently, that strives for excellence.

Now, with the leadership team in place, and our new products launching, we are realizing that potential and hitting our growth curve. This is the exciting time where our ability to rapidly bring capability to market is happening in real time. The world needs innovative solutions, and customers are turning to defense tech companies to provide trusted, no-fail technology—we’re providing that edge with unparalleled confidence in our long history of delivering reliability.