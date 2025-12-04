Lockheed’s Skunk Works Launches 5G Pixel Streaming Kit

Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works unit has introduced a private 5G networking platform that leverages advanced software and hardware to live stream applications and content to edge compute devices.

Lockheed is one of the sponsors of the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29. Explore how 5G is transforming defense and logistics with top industry experts. Register now to secure your spot at this premier networking event!

The company said Wednesday 5G Pixel Streaming Kit is designed to deliver 3D and high-resolution visuals and data-rich content to warfighters to facilitate faster decision-making.

“Just as video streaming has changed the way that we consume content at home, 5G pixel streaming is transforming the way we interact with software applications and consume digital data,” said Marc O’Brien, senior manager of virtual prototyping at Lockheed’s Skunk Works.

“This new compute paradigm – all part of our 1LMX transformation – empowers and equips our business and customers to make more informed decisions that decrease cost, support delivery schedules and mitigate risk while improving quality,” O’Brien added.

What Are the Potential Applications of the 5G Pixel Streaming Kit?

According to Lockheed, the technology is designed to stream content for sustainment, providing advanced visualization tools for maintainers operating in contested environments.

In addition to defense and maintenance, the company said the 5G Pixel Streaming Kit could also be used in manufacturing and assembly; design and modeling; field service; training; and logistics and warehousing.