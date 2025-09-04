Defense technology company AeroVironment has delivered a pair of prototype laser weapon systems to the U.S. Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, or RCCTO.

AMP-HEL Prototyping Effort

AV said Wednesday the mobile counter-unmanned aircraft system prototypes are part of the first increment of the Army Multi-Purpose High Energy Laser, or AMP-HEL, program, which aims to fast-track the development and deployment of directed energy technologies for defense against aerial threats like drones. The prototypes featured AV’s 20kW-class LOCUST laser weapon systems integrated onto the General Motors Defense Infantry Squad Vehicle platform.

The integration was done at AV’s DE manufacturing facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The prototypes were then tested at the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona.

The company is scheduled to deliver the second increment of AMP-HEL in October. This will include two Joint Light Tactical Vehicles with a LOCUST LWS, radar and command-and-control systems.

“Through the AMP-HEL program, AV is delivering our extensively validated LOCUST laser system–a technically sophisticated solution that has demonstrated reliability and operational readiness for the C-UAS fight. We are honored to support the U.S. Army RCCTO and, together, accelerate warfighter access to these critical capabilities,” said Mary Clum, senior vice president of space and directed energy at AV.