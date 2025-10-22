Reveille Software and Carahsoft Technology have announced a new partnership to bring artificial intelligence-powered monitoring for content and automation systems to the public sector. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Reveille’s Master Government Aggregator, expanding access to the company’s observability platform across government agencies, according to a press release published Tuesday.

What Capabilities Does Reveille Offer?

Reveille offers a document-driven process and content management system monitoring platform that provides real-time monitoring and management for enterprise content management, intelligent document processing and robotic process automation systems. Reveille’s observability platform provides early warning and automated remediation actions; built-in service level assurance tools and executive-ready reporting to demonstrate performance, availability and compliance; comprehensive security and audit visibility into user activity and data access across document platforms; and expedited incident resolution through contextual intelligence and automated self-healing.

“Public Sector agencies face growing expectations for uptime, transparency and compliance across increasingly complex automation environments,” said Wayne Ford, senior vice president of sales, marketing and corporate development at Reveille. “Reveille’s AI-powered observability empowers agencies with the insight, automation and assurance they need to keep ECM, IDP and RPA platforms running at peak performance, with no guesswork required.”

How Will the Partnership Expand Public Sector Access?

The agreement makes Reveille’s observability platform available to federal, state and local agencies through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System and OMNIA Partners contract vehicles.

“As Government agencies scale automation efforts, Reveille’s platform reduces ECM monitoring and management gaps and targets ECM challenges, such as license management and capacity planning,” said Michael Adams, senior sales director at Carahsoft. “Reveille’s platform drives operational efficiency and equips Government agencies with AI-assisted monitoring, simplified integration and fast detection and recovery.”