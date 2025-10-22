Accenture and Amazon Web Services have expanded their partnership to leverage artificial intelligence and cloud technologies to support digital modernization efforts of public sector, defense and national security organizations .

What will the Expanded Accenture & AWS Collaboration Do?

Accenture said Tuesday the companies, through the Accenture AWS Business Group, will develop and deliver advanced AI-driven and cloud-based platforms to lower operating expenses, enhance resource management and strengthen citizen services and defense operations. The collaboration will integrate Accenture’s industry experience and knowledge in cloud, data and AI with AWS’ secure cloud and AI infrastructure.

What Key Areas will Accenture & AWS Focus on?

The expanded partnership will help public service organizations modernize across three key areas: workforce transformation, defense and national security, and social and health services. The initiative includes developing generative and agentic AI tools to automate workflows and enhance decision-making to boost productivity. It will leverage AWS’s secure infrastructure to modernize legacy systems and enhance mission readiness through zero-trust architectures, edge computing, and supply chain optimization. The companies will also advance AI-powered case management systems and data analytics platforms to enhance social service delivery.