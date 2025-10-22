L3Harris Technologies has completed the critical design review for the U.S. Army’s Large Wideband Satellite Communications Terminal, or LWST, program .

The company said Tuesday the program will move forward to first article testing and certification of the terminal. The LWST is intended to be integrated into the Wideband Global SATCOM network in 2026. This will provide high-capacity, two-way satellite communications connectivity essential for tactical command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and mission-critical support.

What Is the LWST Program?

LWST is an advanced 12.2-meter terminal under the Modernization of Enterprise Terminals initiative designed to meet MIL-STD-164 revision C standards and deliver enhanced network performance.

L3Harris was awarded the $120 million LWST indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract by the U.S. Army in July 2024. The deal includes an initial $33 million order to develop and certify the first article unit. As the design activity and integrator, the company manufactures radio-frequency chain components and frequency converters to meet the new military standards for WGS network operation. It is leveraging its extensive experience from the MET program to ensure new terminals will be fully interoperable with existing MET assets.

Under the contract, L3Harris is expected to complete six terminals by 2032, expanding the existing 100-terminal MET network. The $457 million MET Depot, Engineering and Support Services IDIQ will support enhancements and maintenance of MET terminals, ensuring continued global SATCOM coverage.