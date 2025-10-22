Valkyrie Enterprises has appointed Danielle Thomasson, a U.S. Navy veteran, as director of business development for the company’s lifecycle support and solutions business area.

What Are Thomasson’s Responsibilities at Valkyrie?

The defense technology company said Tuesday Thomasson will focus on growing customer relationships, building pipeline opportunities, leading capture initiatives and supporting modernization and sustainment business development activities.

“Danielle Thomasson brings a unique perspective and skillset that gives her key insights into what matters for customers,” said Nicholas Delgado, senior vice president of lifecycle support and solutions at Valkyrie. “I am certain she will bolster both current and new opportunities.”

In her new role, Thomasson will also oversee capture managers and serve as a key voice in the company’s internal research and development strategies.

Who Is Danielle Thomasson?

Before joining Valkyrie Enterprises, Thomasson served as executive director for capture at MANTECH, where she managed a $2 billion pipeline while holding a dual role as deputy program manager.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she earlier served as vice president of business development and contracts at Sellers & Associates.

Her industry career included serving as deputy manager of operations at Gryphon Technologies and as a systems engineer at HII.

The former surface warfare officer in the Navy has a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering from the United States Naval Academy and a master’s degree in engineering management from Pennsylvania State University.