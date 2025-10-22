Iridium Communications will work to deploy and test its positioning, navigation and timing technologies under a contract with the Department of Transportation for the Complementary PNT Services Rapid Phase II program. Iridium said Tuesday that it is working with T-Mobile on the effort.

CPNT Contract Requirements

The purpose of the CPNT Services Rapid Phase II program is to conduct field test trials of complementary PNT technologies from commercial providers as part of a broader effort to promote CPNT adoption and ensure systems resiliency and critical infrastructure safety. Under its contract with the DOT, Iridium will have its PNT receivers installed at 90 additional live 5G network sites at various locations across the U.S. The sites will work to provide 5G network complementary timing synchronization to bolster network resilience.

T-Mobile will work to expand the installation of Iridium’s receivers. T-Mobile will also carry out nominal and adverse user equipment exercises at its testing range.

Enhancing Resilience of PNT-Dependent Systems

Michael O’Connor, Iridium’s executive vice president for PNT, emphasized the critical need to enhance the resilience of U.S. 5G networks and other key infrastructure dependent on PNT systems.

“Our partnership with an industry-leading company like T-Mobile underscores the proven performance of our solution and reinforces why it’s the gold standard for PNT services like timing synchronization,” the Iridium executive remarked.