Noblis MSD, TDI Technologies JV Awarded Navy Contract for Aircraft Carrier Support

Photo / airpac.navy.mil
US Navy aircraft carrier. DTS, a joint venture between Noblis and TDI, secured a $20 million Seaport NxG task order.
Aircraft carrier

Defense Technical Solutions, a joint venture between Noblis MSD and TDI Technologies, has secured a $20 million Seaport Next Generation task order to provide program management, engineering, technical and logistics services for U.S. Navy aircraft carrier systems.

What Work Is Included in the Task Order?

The award from the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, covers support for hull, mechanical and electrical systems and equipment, Noblis said Tuesday. DTS will deliver shipboard technical and repair assistance, engineering analysis, data collection and analysis, and logistics product development to sustain and enhance the Navy’s fleet readiness.

What Is the Purpose of the Joint Venture?

DTS is a newly formed Small Business Administration-approved mentor-protégé joint venture. The Seaport NxG task order is the first contract it has secured since its inception.

“This award represents an important milestone in our strategic collaboration with TDI Technologies and our long-standing commitment to the U.S. Navy’s critical mission requirements,” said Glenn Hickok, president of Noblis MSD. He noted that the partnership aligns Noblis’ deep domain knowledge with TDI’s fleet support expertise.

Dean Mancini, chairman and CEO of TDI Technologies, highlighted the synergy achieved through the JV.

“The DTS partnership is an exciting and transformative opportunity for us,” Mancini said. “It harnesses our deep technical expertise and agility while giving us access to Noblis’ mature process management and regulatory and compliance expertise. Our team is motivated and ready to continue our work with NSWCPD to advance the Navy’s critical missions.”

Written by Kristen Smith

