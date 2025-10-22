in Executive Moves, News

Maria Laine to Lead Business Capture and Operations at Boeing Defense, Space & Security

Maria Laine
Maria Laine headshot. Laine has been named Boeing Defense, Space & Security's head of business capture and operations.
Maria Laine, Head Business Capture Boeing Defense

Maria Laine has been appointed as head of business capture and operations at Boeing Defense, Space & Security. Laine, already with over 30 years of service in Boeing according to her LinkedIn profile, announced her new role in a post on the professional networking platform Tuesday.

Laine’s Global Track Record in Boeing

Immediately before her appointment, she served as Boeing president for the United Kingdom, Ireland and Nordic region, a position Laine held for about three years. Besides her experience in the European markets, she also previously oversaw Boeing’s markets in Asia, Australia and the United States.

Other previous positions that she held at Boeing’s Defense, Space & Security include a tenure of over two years as VP of international business development and a term of more than four years as VP of international strategic partnerships.  

She had also served as Boeing’s managing director for Europe and as senior manager for the company’s international alliances in Asia and for international market strategy in Europe, as well as manager for international support systems for Europe and Australia.

Laine joined Boeing in 1993 as project manager of the company’s Finnish F-18 program, after which she was promoted to country manager for the Nordic region and Switzerland.

Laine holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Thunderbird School of Global Management and a bachelor’s degree in political science and international relations from the University of California Santa Barbara.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Arthur McMiler

Jen Sovada / Claroty
Jen Sovada is the GM for public sector at Claroty. She sat down with ExecutiveBiz for her latest Spotlight interview
From Air Force Intel to GovCon: Jen Sovada’s Journey
Photo / airpac.navy.mil
US Navy aircraft carrier. DTS, a joint venture between Noblis and TDI, secured a $20 million Seaport NxG task order.
Noblis MSD, TDI Technologies JV Awarded Navy Contract for Aircraft Carrier Support