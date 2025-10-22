Maria Laine has been appointed as head of business capture and operations at Boeing Defense, Space & Security. Laine, already with over 30 years of service in Boeing according to her LinkedIn profile, announced her new role in a post on the professional networking platform Tuesday.

Laine’s Global Track Record in Boeing

Immediately before her appointment, she served as Boeing president for the United Kingdom, Ireland and Nordic region, a position Laine held for about three years. Besides her experience in the European markets, she also previously oversaw Boeing’s markets in Asia, Australia and the United States.

Other previous positions that she held at Boeing’s Defense, Space & Security include a tenure of over two years as VP of international business development and a term of more than four years as VP of international strategic partnerships.

She had also served as Boeing’s managing director for Europe and as senior manager for the company’s international alliances in Asia and for international market strategy in Europe, as well as manager for international support systems for Europe and Australia.

Laine joined Boeing in 1993 as project manager of the company’s Finnish F-18 program, after which she was promoted to country manager for the Nordic region and Switzerland.

Laine holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Thunderbird School of Global Management and a bachelor’s degree in political science and international relations from the University of California Santa Barbara.