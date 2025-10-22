A foreign threat actor breached the Kansas City National Security Campus, a key facility under the National Nuclear Security Administration, by exploiting recently disclosed Microsoft SharePoint vulnerabilities, according to a CSO news analysis.

How Did Attackers Infiltrate KCNSC?

Attackers used two SharePoint flaws — a spoofing flaw and a remote code execution bug — to infiltrate the KCNSC’s IT systems. Microsoft issued security patches on July 19, but exploitation was confirmed to have happened on July 18. The Department of Energy confirmed the breach affected “a very small number of systems,” which were later restored.

KCNSC, operated by Honeywell Federal Manufacturing & Technologies for the NNSA, manufactures approximately 80 percent of non-nuclear components used in U.S. nuclear weapons. The plant also provides materials analysis, testing and engineering services critical to nuclear deterrence programs.

Was the Plant’s Operational Technology Compromised?

The breach was confined to IT systems, leaving the plant’s operational technology untouched. Cybersecurity specialists suggest that KCNSC’s production systems are likely air-gapped or otherwise isolated from corporate IT networks, which significantly minimizes the risk of a direct IT-to-OT crossover. However, these experts still caution against assuming this isolation guarantees safety from future lateral movement that could affect operations.

The incident highlights persistent gaps in federal IT/OT security integration. While agencies have advanced zero-trust protections for traditional IT systems, comparable frameworks for operational technology remain under development.

“We have to really consider and think through how state actors potentially exploit IT vulnerabilities to gain access to that operational technology,” said Jen Sovada, general manager of public sector operations at Claroty and a 2024 Wash100 Award recipient.

“When you have a facility like the KCNSC where they do nuclear weapons lifecycle management — design, manufacturing, emergency response, decommissioning, supply chain management — there are multiple interconnected functions,” she continued. “If an actor can move laterally, they could impact programmable logic controllers that run robotics or precision assembly equipment for non-nuclear weapon components.”

What Nation-State Groups Were Involved?

Microsoft linked the broader wave of SharePoint exploitations to Chinese nation-state groups, including Linen Typhoon, Violet Typhoon and Storm-2603. However, a source involved in the Kansas City investigation claimed a Russian threat actor may have carried out this specific intrusion. Cyber firm Resecurity, meanwhile, said its data showed that Chinese groups developed the exploit, which was later reused by financially motivated Russian hackers after public disclosure.