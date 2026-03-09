The U.S. Air Force, Air Force Materiel Command has issued a draft request for proposals for the up to $900 million Facilities Acquisitions for Restoration and Modernization, or FARM, III, program in support of the Air Force Test Center’s Arnold Engineering Development Complex. The government intends to award up to eight indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts for construction and engineering services, according to a notice published on SAM.gov Friday.

AFMC is seeking feedback from industry partners to refine the final solicitation. Responses are due March 19.

Air Force leaders will take the stage at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 to discuss various challenges and opportunities for industry to support airmen. Click here to secure your tickets.

What Are the Details of AFMC’s FARM III Contract?

The FARM III contract will provide design, construction and engineering services to support restoration and modernization projects across AEDC facilities, primarily at Arnold Air Force Base in Tennessee. Selected contractors will be in charge of the labor, equipment, materials and project management needed to complete facility upgrades and support aerospace testing operations.

The anticipated period of performance is eight years, including options. Additional places of performance include National Full Scale Aerodynamics Complex in California, Tunnel 9 in Maryland and Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico.

What Is Arnold Engineering Development Complex?

The Arnold Engineering Development Complex is a national aerospace ground test facility located at Arnold AFB. The facility conducts testing, engineering analysis and technical evaluations to support research and development activities and programs across the Air Force, Department of War, and other government and industry partners.

It offers comprehensive aerospace ground test capabilities, including wind tunnels, propulsion test facilities, and environments that simulate altitude, space conditions, and reentry.

The 75-year-old facility contributed to the development of numerous U.S. aerospace systems and defense platforms. Testing at the complex has supported aircraft such as the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Lightning II, F-22A Raptor, B-2 Spirit and F-16 Fighting Falcon. AEDC has also supported the Apollo mission, the International Space Station, the Orion spacecraft and other advanced aerospace technologies.