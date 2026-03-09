Everfox’s Multi-Enterprise Spanning Architecture, or MESA, has been added to the National Cross Domain Strategy and Management Office’s baseline list of products for use in secure cross-domain data sharing environments.

The company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday that MESA, based on its Trusted Thin Client, or TTC, offering, recently completed lab-based security assessment testing. Its inclusion on the baseline list indicates the platform meets established security requirements for cross-domain capabilities used by government agencies.

NCDSMO is housed within the National Security Agency.

What Is Everfox MESA?

MESA is developed to support information exchange across organizations. Integrating TTC technology into the platform enables government users to connect to multiple networks simultaneously while maintaining control over resources and security boundaries.

According to Everfox, MESA supports policy-driven data exchange that allows authorized users to access information across different domains without exposing sensitive sources or systems.

The capability was designed in alignment with the NSA’s Raise-the-Bar strategy, an initiative aimed at strengthening the cybersecurity posture and technical standards of cross-domain capabilities to protect classified government information.

Potential Mission Applications

Everfox said the architecture can support a range of mission environments where secure data exchange is required, including multi-agency intelligence analysis, disaster response coordination, multidomain military operations, and scenarios in which artificial intelligence models developed in one environment must be accessed in another.

Why Does Cross-Domain Data Sharing Matter?

Federal missions often require information to move across networks with different classification levels; however, agencies frequently encounter barriers that limit data access and collaboration.

Fragmented data systems often degrade operational effectiveness, resulting in redundant analysis, delayed decision-making and fractured situational awareness. Cross-domain technologies mitigate these risks by establishing controlled gateways between isolated networks.