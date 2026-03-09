UNION Technologies and Hanwha Defense USA have entered into a strategic partnership to advance production across the 155mm ecosystem and reinforce U.S. defense manufacturing capacity.

What Is the Focus of the UNION-HDUSA Partnership?

UNION said Thursday the collaboration brings together complementary capabilities, including software-defined factories, advanced components and energetics expertise, to support national priorities and strengthen supply chain resilience and the defense industrial base. The effort will initially focus on manufacturing 155mm metal parts and components before expanding into energetics and other areas. The companies will also create a joint working group tasked with aligning technical interfaces, quality standards and near-term execution plans.

“Our partnership with Hanwha Defense USA brings complementary strengths to grow 155mm metal-parts manufacturing now and increase future production pathways,” said Garrett Unclebach , CEO of UNION.

How Will the Companies Combine Their Capabilities?

Under the agreement, UNION will provide its factory engineering approach that integrates automation and traceability by designing facilities that incorporate custom software, robotics and advanced production methods. Meanwhile, Hanwha Defense USA brings experience in defense manufacturing, including advanced components and energetics, along with the industrial strength, program experience and production capabilities needed to operate at mission scale.

“This partnership brings together UNION’s modern factory model and HDUSA’s defense industrial experience to support quality, scalability, and resilient production pathways for 155mm,” said Jeff Janey , executive vice president of munitions at Hanwha Defense USA.

Hanwha’s Investment in 155mm Production

The partnership aligns with Hanwha’s wider push to expand U.S.-based artillery production. In December 2025, the South Korean company announced a $1 billion investment to build an automated U.S. facility that will produce Modular Charge Systems for 155mm howitzer ammunition by 2030, reinforcing domestic manufacturing capacity.