Raytheon Secures Air Force Contract for DCGS Support

RTX business Raytheon has secured a U.S. Air Force contract to provide signals intelligence field support for the service’s Distributed Common Ground System, or DCGS.

The latest Air Force investments in ISR systems, such as DCGS, highlight the growing importance of advanced data analysis and mission integration across air and space operations. Save your seat at the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 to join government and industry leaders as they discuss the latest developments and capabilities shaping operations across these two critical domains.

The Department of War said Thursday the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia awarded the sole-source contract worth approximately $31.1 million and obligated about $13.5 million in fiscal 2026 operations and maintenance funds at the time of award.

What Is the Scope of the Air Force Contract?

Under the contract, Raytheon will provide sustainment support for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems used to collect and correlate data and collaborate on signals of interest gathered from ground, airborne and other intelligence platforms. These capabilities help deliver near real-time actionable intelligence to DCGS analysts, warfighters and other mission partners.

Work will occur at multiple locations within and outside the continental U.S. through Feb. 28, 2027.

In February 2025, the Air Force issued a request for information for the DCGS field support requirement.

What Is the Air Force DCGS?

DCGS serves as the Air Force’s primary ISR analysis and exploitation weapon system. It is operated by active duty personnel along with members of the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve.

The system connects sensors, intelligence platforms and processing sites through a global communications architecture that allows analysts to process and analyze ISR data collected from multiple sources.

Analysts working within the system produce intelligence using data gathered from several ISR aircraft platforms, including the U-2 Dragon Lady, RQ-4 Global Hawk and MQ-9 Reaper.

The 480th ISR Wing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia leads AF DCGS operations worldwide.