ITC Federal said Friday that it has been added to the Department of the Treasury’s Financial Management Quality Service Management Office, or FM QSMO, Marketplace , positioning it to deliver financial management technology capabilities for federal agencies.

What Will ITC Federal Offer Through the FM QSMO Marketplace?

As part of the FM QSMO Marketplace, ITC Federal will offer a range of scalable and adaptable financial management capabilities designed to help agencies handle growing transaction demands, regulatory updates and changing mission needs.

The company supports financial business operations across the entire financial lifecycle, including accounting processes, governance, business process enhancements, audit support and financial reporting. It also delivers financial data analysis and management reporting services using Oracle Federal Financials tools to boost data accuracy, automate workflows and produce audit-ready reports. In addition, the company offers financial systems operations and maintenance support, providing end-to-end management for Oracle-based financial platforms such as Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Cloud Financials and other legacy financial systems.

Greg Fitzgerald , CEO of ITC Federal and a 2026 Wash100 Award winner, said participation in the marketplace allows the company to assist agencies pursuing financial modernization efforts.

“Our team brings deep experience in Oracle Federal Financials, financial operations support, compliance, audit readiness, and secure cloud transformation, ensuring agencies can meet evolving mandates while maintaining mission continuity,” Fitzgerald said.

What Is the FM QSMO Marketplace?

The FM QSMO Marketplace is a program that helps federal agencies obtain scalable financial management services from approved commercial and federal shared service providers that adhere to federal compliance and security standards.

Other Recent ITC Federal Developments

The FM QSMO Marketplace inclusion comes as ITC Federal continues to expand its federal technology portfolio. The company recently achieved Level 2 certification under the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification 2.0 program, demonstrating compliance with Department of War cybersecurity standards. ITC Federal also secured a position on the Missile Defense Agency’s Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense contract in January.