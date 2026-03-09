Chenega Naswik International, a subsidiary of Alaska Native Corporation Chenega Corporation, has secured a five-year, $78.6 million task order from the Department of Homeland Security to provide armed protective security officer services at multiple Internal Revenue Service locations in the Washington, D.C., region.

“CNI is proud to have been selected by the Department of Homeland Security Federal Protective Service to support the IRS and its DC area workforce and community,” CNI President David Pine told ExecutiveBiz in a statement issued Friday.

What Is the Scope of the DHS Task Order?

Under the DHS task order, CNI will provide access control, patrol support and other armed security guard services at IRS headquarters in Washington, D.C., and the IRS New Carrollton Center in Lanham, Maryland.

Work is scheduled to start in June and run through May 2031. DHS issued the award through its FPS Acquisition Division multiple award contract for protective security officer services.

In August 2025, DHS awarded CNI and 12 other vendors spots on an acquisition vehicle for armed protective security officer services at federally leased or owned facilities.

What Other Security Contracts Has Chenega Won?

CNI has secured several federal security services contracts, including a five-year contract to provide security administration and access control support for Special Operations Command South at Homestead Air Reserve Base in Florida; a $14.2 million National Park Service contract for uniformed security services at National Capital Region sites; and an $82.5 million Navy contract with Meritus Solutions Group to provide security guard services for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest military installations.

In May 2025, the Chenega subsidiary received a $72 million DHS contract to provide enterprise security and administrative services for the department’s Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers.