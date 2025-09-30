Chenega Naswik International and its partner, Meritus Solutions Group, have won an $82.5 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Navy to provide security guard services at various military installations, including Naval Base Kitsap in Washington.

“Chenega Naswik International is proud to partner with Meritus in support of this critical force protection requirement for Naval Base Kitsap and the U.S. Navy community,” David Pine, president of the Chenega Corp. subsidiary, said in an emailed statement to ExecutiveBiz Monday.

Contract Award Details

Under the contract, the companies will provide force protection at various military installations within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest’s area of responsibility. Work will be performed until September 2030. The Department of Defense said $14.3 million in fiscal 2026 Navy operations and maintenance funds will be obligated for recurring work under the base period.

The set-aside contract was competed via SAM.gov, with three bids received. NAVFAC Northwest in Silverdale, Washington, serves as the contracting activity.

Previous Contract Awards

The Chenega Corp. subsidiary is also providing security services to the Special Operations Command South and the Department of the Interior’s National Park Service under contracts awarded in March and July, respectively.

The SOCSOUTH contract, worth an estimated $6 million, procures security administration and access control support at Homestead Air Reserve Base in Florida.

Meanwhile, under the $14.2 million NPS contract, CNI is delivering uniformed security services to historical locations in the National Capital Region, including the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument and the White House Visitor’s Center.