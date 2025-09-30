in DOD, News, Technology

Parry Labs Demos Phantom Network Gateway Prototype in NE25 Multi-Domain Exercise

John Parkes / LinkedIn
John Parks headshot. The Parry Labs CEO, touted the benefits of experimenting on prototypes in operational environments.
John Parkes CEO Parry Labs

Defense technology company Parry Labs teamed up with the U.S. Marine Corps to test the firm’s Phantom network gateway prototype during the recent Northern Edge 2025 multi-domain military exercise.

The collaboration provided an important opportunity to work with the Marines in refining the Phantom, John Parkes, Parry Labs CEO and a 2025 Wash100 Award winner, said in a statement Monday.

“Experimentation with prototypes in operational environments helps us accelerate improvements and ensure future systems meet the demands of the battlefield,” the company’s head pointed out.

What Are Phantom’s Features?

During NE25, which involved personnel from multiple U.S. and Canadian forces, tests were conducted on Phantom’s ability to hide encryption signatures and disguise traffic as normal network activity. The testing involved various data transport layers, including satellite communications, commercial cellular and mesh radio networks to assess the prototype’s ability to provide resilient connectivity.

Featuring minimal size, weight and power consumption, Phantom’s wired and wireless connectivity is geared for ground-based tactical applications. Its SWaP-optimized configuration is designed for integration into cloud and multi-domain networks to enable fast, reliable data sharing in mission-critical operations.

mm

Written by Arthur McMiler

