in Executive Moves, News

Riverside Research Names Ralph Semmel to Board of Trustees

Ralph Semmel
Riverside Research's Ralph Semmel. Ralph Semmel has been selected as a member of the Riverside Research Board of Trustees.
Ralph Semmel Board of Trustees Riverside Research

Riverside Research, an independent nonprofit focused on national security, has appointed Ralph Semmel to its board of trustees.

Semmel brings to his new role extensive experience in national security, space exploration and research and development, Riverside Research said Monday.

Ralph Semmel’s Career at Johns Hopkins APL

Semmel served as director of the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory from 2010 to 2025. During his 15-year tenure, he oversaw advanced research for the Department of Defense, NASA and the intelligence community.

The director emeritus was the inaugural head of APL’s Applied Information Sciences Department. He held other roles, including business area executive of infocentric operations, assistant head of power projection systems, deputy director of the research and technology development center and supervisor of system and information sciences.

Technical and Academic Background

Semmel chaired various professional engineering graduate programs and served as a professor at Johns Hopkins University. He also held key leadership and technical positions at Wang Laboratories, MITRE and the U.S. Army.

The national security leader currently serves as a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. He was previously a member of the Defense Science Board and the U.S. Strategic Command Strategic Advisory Group.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Miles Jamison

Tim Borchert / Tria Federal
Tim Borchert. Tria Federal's CEO touted the security, flexibility and ease of use of his company's generative AI platform.
Tria Federal Eyes Broader AI Adoption With Launch of Tria Forge Platform
John Parkes / LinkedIn
John Parks headshot. The Parry Labs CEO, touted the benefits of experimenting on prototypes in operational environments.
Parry Labs Demos Phantom Network Gateway Prototype in NE25 Multi-Domain Exercise