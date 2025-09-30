Tria Federal has announced the launch of Tria Forge, a serverless generative artificial intelligence platform designed to help organizations develop and deploy AI tools. Originally developed in 2023 as an internal tool for Tria Federal employees, Tria Forge has since evolved into a commercial-grade platform aimed at enabling broad AI adoption, the technology company said Monday.

Tria Forge works to allow users to build and deploy custom AI tools using plain language, without writing code. The generative AI platform supports the creation of chatbots, autonomous agents, business intelligence dashboards and multi-agent workflows.

Tria Forge Features

With the help of a serverless technology stack, Tria Forge can scale to meet demand while adhering to security and compliance requirements. It supports deployments in Amazon Web Services, Azure, Google Cloud Platform and Kubernetes-based environments. Users can start in a sandbox and move to production systems, whether cloud-based or on-premises, with guidance from Tria’s support teams.

The platform is LLM-agnostic, allowing integration with commercial, open-source or internally trained large language models. It connects with tools like SharePoint and Confluence and operates within a customer’s security boundary. Features include zero trust architecture, federated access controls, Single Sign-On integration and real-time observability. Built-in feedback loops enable teams to continuously refine their AI workflows.

Putting Generative AI to Work

Commenting on the AI offering, Tria Chief Technology Officer Murali Mallina said, “Our all-in-one platform can smoothly and seamlessly go live in a customer environment, and teams can immediately begin experimenting in a safe and secure space.”

For his part, Tria CEO Tim Borchert said, “Tria Forge gives current and future customers the power to put generative AI to work on their terms and with their data,” adding, “The platform is secure, flexible, and easy-to-use so everyone from analysts to executives can automate manual tasks and drive better decisions.”